Yukon RCMP investigating Many Rivers finances

RCMP have launched a forensic audit into the finances of Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services, which previously held the government contract for councelling services in Yukon.

Premier Sandy Silver revealed the audit in the legislative assembly on Thursday, but did not provide any details.



Many Rivers shut down last year after falling into debt. It is still unclear what happened to more than $500,000 in government funding for the agency.

Last year ater a third-party audit, Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost said her department went to police with concerns about the agency's finances. At the time, the RCMP decided there wasn't enough information to launch an investigation. Frost said the third-party audit contained no evidence of wrongdoing, just "poor management."

In question period Thursday, Yukon Party MLA Patti McLeod asked when the audit began and whether government documents were collected as evidence. But Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee offered few details in response.



"The determination to undertake an investigation and in this instance, including a forensic audit, is in the jurisdiction, of course, of the RCMP," McPhee said.



"The government of Yukon is fully cooperating with the RCMP in this investigation."

Many Rivers had long held the government contract for counselling services in the territory, worth about $2 million annually.