70 people show support for Many Rivers counselling services over weekend

Dozens of people went out on Sunday in Whitehorse to offer support for the beleaguered Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services.

The non-government organization hasn't been able to offer clients its usual services for nearly three months.

It started on Nov. 2 when the society went on strike. The strike ended on Feb. 7, but less than two weeks later the Yukon Employees Union revealed that all unionized staff had been given layoff notices.

The Yukon government has said the society is "not in compliance" with filing requirements under the Societies Act, and has halted transfer payments to the body.

This means that many people in the territory have nowhere to turn for counselling and mental health supports.

Many Rivers client Kirsty Wells organized Sunday's informal event, but she was not acting on behalf of Many Rivers.

She said she worries people are suffering.

'Where is the Yukon government, and why are they not stepping up?' said Many Rivers client Kirsty Wells, who organized the Sunday rally. (George Maratos/CBC)

Wells offered sign-up sheets for those wanting to become a member of the society, and also to express support for the services Many Rivers has provided. Wells said 55 new members signed up on Sunday.

She said the Yukon government has a duty to provide mental health services.

"Where is the Yukon government, and why are they not stepping up? It is their responsibility, and we need these essential services up here, particularly at this time of year when things are especially bleak for people that have mental health issues or mental health problems, and especially for vulnerable communities."

Desperate need

Amber Rudd came out to sign a support sheet. She said there's a desperate need for mental health services in Yukon.

"It's something that, especially in the North, people ignore. We're isolated from everything, there's so many things that we need to get through: the long winters, the high rates of suicide here, the high rates of death here."

Rudd said when people go to the government asking for support they're told to pay for the services themselves. "We need to step up. We need to take care of everybody's mental health," Rudd said.

Amber Rudd says the government needs to take care of everyone's mental health. (Nancy Thomson/CBC)

She said people who are living on minimum wage simply don't have the resources to pay for counselling services.

Jennifer Solomon agrees. She wants to know why the Yukon government isn't showing leadership on a significant health issue.

"I do think that they should be saying something as opposed to saying things like 'there's not much we can do,' or kind of not saying anything really about this at all. I find that a little bit disconcerting."

Reached on Monday, government spokesperson Sunny Patch referred to a statement issued last week which said the government was "working to ensure that Yukoners have access to the supports they need."

Patch said Yukoners can access services through mental health hubs in rural communities, and the Canadian Mental Health Association of Yukon, which has been given money to provide additional services.

Support shouldn't be 'stigmatized'

Jordan Blais went out over the weekend to show his support for Many Rivers. He said mental health counselling and support can spell the difference between life and death.

"I do know many people who have needed it in the past and didn't really have a chance to get [it], due to cost and availability... some of them aren't here anymore. They committed suicide."

Jordan Blais says mental health services can be the difference between life and death. (Nancy Thomson/CBC)

Blais said the need for mental health supports shouldn't be stigmatized.

He said everyone deals with some form of depression or anxiety.

"Some people can deal with it a little better than others, but everyone goes through something. And it would be absolutely wonderful to have the government have it much more readily available to people."

Blais said he "would absolutely love" to see services provided by the government, covered through health care.