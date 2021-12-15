Manslaughter charge laid in suspicious death in Yellowknife last spring

The RCMP have charged a Yellowknife man with manslaughter in connection with a death in the city a year and a half ago.

In a press release Wednesday morning, RCMP say they arrested Dean McNeely, 34, on Dec. 8.

The investigation began in April of 2020, when police were called to an apartment around 53rd Street and 50th Avenue. Medics were already on the scene, trying to revive a 35-year-old man, to no avail.

At the time, the RCMP said they considered the death suspicious. They called in their major crimes investigators, crime scene investigators and a police dog.

Wednesday's press release didn't offer details about the arrest or what' happened in the months since.

McNeely's prior criminal record includes convictions for theft and assault dating back to 2006.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

The RCMP issued the news release a few hours after Cabin Radio published a story noting that McNeely had been charged in connection with the death, to the great relief of the victim's mother.