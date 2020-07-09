Man who stole guns and jewelry sentenced to 18 months

A man who admitted stealing guns, jewellery and other valuables from a Yellowknife home was sentenced to 18 months in jail in N.W.T. territorial court on Friday.

Beau Desire-Tesar was sentenced for possessing stolen firearms and theft over $5,000 in connection with a theft just over two years ago.

The 35-year-old's sentencing had been delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow him to complete treatment for drug addiction in British Columbia.

Admission

Earlier this year, Desire-Tesar plead guilty to the charges and admitted removing several safes and other goods from the home after finding out about the valuables while partying at the home.

A neighbour saw him carting the valuables out of the house and placing them in his car, which got stuck in the driveway. He had to call a friend to help him get out.

Though police investigators almost immediately identified Desire-Tesar as a suspect, he was on the run for almost a month after the theft until being arrested in Westlock, Alberta.

According to the prosecutor, in addition to the jail time, Desire-Tesar was ordered to pay the homeowner's insurance company just under $9,000 in restitution.

With credit for the time he has already served, Desire-Tesar has six months left on his jail sentence. He will be on probation for two years following his release.