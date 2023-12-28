Man who shot at Fort Chipewyan, Alta., home still at large; RCMP say no risk to public

Police in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., say they believe a shooting at a home in the community was a targeted attack, and a local chief is alleging the incident was related to gangs.

Just after 11 p.m. MT on Tuesday, an "unknown individual" shot at a home in the small community in northern Alberta, said Const. Kelsey Davidge, an Alberta RCMP media spokesperson.

"Fort Chip RCMP attended and that person had departed on foot to an unknown location," she told CBC News by phone.

Davidge said police brought in sniffing dogs but were unable to track down the shooter. Despite this, she said there's no public safety risk.

There were no reported injuries, and the person alleged to have shot at the home is known to the residents. Police are continuing to investigate the incident today, Davidge said.

Chief wants people to stay home

RCMP say they did not order residents to shelter in place, but in a statement posted to the Mikisew Cree First Nation's band government Facebook page on Jan. 3, the morning after the incident, the chief, Billy-Joe Tuccaro, asked people to stay home.

"As the Chief of Mikisew, along with my council, we will take all necessary precautions to keep our people safe and ask everyone to stay home until at least tomorrow," it reads.

Tuccaro also stated that he had sent a request to the Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to monitor the winter road.



Davidge says RCMP are not specifically monitoring the road with a traffic stop, but that police are "working in the area today as the investigation continues."

Fort Chipewyan falls under the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. CBC News reached out to the mayor's office but he was not made available for an interview.

In his statement, Tuccaro expressed frustration with the administration processes between jurisdictions.

"That is now his responsibility. We always run into jurisdiction issues with these types of situations. I can say these bullets don't give a damn about no jurisdiction."



A statement on Facebook from the Athabasca Delta Community School states that the institution had locked its doors as a precaution but that the school would still be operating on Jan. 3.

Frustrated and uncomfortable

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said people in the community feel "uncomfortable," following the incident.

"We all know who these guys are, they're having a gang war," he said.

"We need people from the community to speak up," he said, explaining that he believes there are people protecting those involved in the violence "because they're family members."



Adam said community leaders are doing everything they can, but that as long as people stay quiet, he has no control over the issue.

"It's gotta be the people that come forward," he said.

"It makes community leaders frustrated ... it's gang-related activities, that's what it is, to be honest about it," Adam said.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.