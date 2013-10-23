Man who murdered N.W.T. RCMP officer building a family in prison

A man serving a life sentence for murdering a Hay River, N.W.T., RCMP officer has married and fathered a child while in prison.

Emrah Bulatci was sentenced to the mandatory life with no parole for 25 years for first-degree murder in November 2009.

He shot and killed RCMP Const. Christopher Worden in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2007. Bulatci, then 23, had travelled to Hay River from his home in High Level to sell cocaine. He shot the 30-year-old police officer following a chance encounter as he was leaving the house he had been selling drugs from.

According to parole board documents, a long-term common-law relationship Bulatci had been involved in ended in 2013.

He married another woman in December 2016. A year ago she gave birth to their son. Bulatci could not see his child right away because the prison he is being held at (which is not specified in the documents) was on lockdown due to COVID-19 for 118 days.

Corrections Canada allows inmates to have private visits with their partners and/or children for up to 72 hours every two months. The visits typically occur in separate structures within the prison, each with two bedrooms and a kitchen and living area.

In addition to the private visits, Bulatci, who is now 36 years old, has been permitted to leave the prison temporarily four times. Three of those escorted leaves have been for medical treatment.

A fourth was to allow him to get photographed to obtain an immigration card. When he was a child, Bulatci's family immigrated to Canada from Turkey. Bulatci's case manager told the parole board that Bulatci has no government-issued identification and the immigration card is a first step toward getting some.

For that fourth visit, he was to be driven in a corrections vehicle, handcuffed and in leg irons and accompanied by two armed guards.

Emrah Bulatci was arrested in Edmonton after an intense six day manhunt in October 2007 after he shot and killed an RCMP officer in Hay River, N.W.T. ((CBC))

Bulatci is not eligible for unescorted temporary absences from prison until 2029. He is currently classified as a medium-security inmate. While in prison he has been directly involved in 35 security incidents, including twice being caught using marijuana, as well as getting involved in an inmate assault.

According to the parole board documents, Bulatci has made progress in recent years, and has not been involved in any security related incidents since 2019. He has completed a number of programs, including several to address his violent tendencies, and worked in a number of different jobs in the prison.

In recounting the hearing held late last year for that temporary absence, the parole board paraphrased Bulatci's final words to the board:

"You said you want the board to know that your actions hurt a lot of people — not only the victim's family, but also his friends and his community. You said you cannot make it OK and you will have to live with that for the rest of your life."