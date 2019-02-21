Man suing N.W.T. gov't pleads guilty to criminal charges

A man who is suing the Northwest Territories government for $1.25 million was in court on Wednesday, but he wasn't there for his lawsuit.

Kelly Canadian was in court to answer more than two dozen criminal charges he is facing. The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to 13 of them, including including theft, criminal harassment and breaching court orders.

During the sentencing hearing that followed, Canadian's lawyer, Jessi Casebeer, said the man her client admitted to harassing was an employee at the North Slave Correctional Centre. Casebeer said after Canadian was released from jail, the employee pursued Canadian, who is openly gay, for a sexual relationship.

Canadian admitted he contacted the employee and his partner multiple times through social media in late October. He threatened to go to their home or places of work. He also admitted he threatened to accuse the corrections employee of selling drugs at the jail. In one instance, he went to their house and demanded money.

In December, News/North published allegations Canadian made about multiple sexual encounters with two employees at the jail while he was serving time there. Shortly after, the justice department stated it had launched an investigation. Earlier this month, it said it had fired the two employees.

Though the department did not identify the employees who had been fired, the man who Canadian harassed is no longer listed as a government employee. In his lawsuit, Canadian alleges another employee at the jail coerced him into repeated sexual encounters.

Troubled past

Prosecutor Alex Godfrey called for Canadian to serve six to eight months in jail. Casebeer said four to six months is more appropriate. Canadian has four months credit for the time he's already served.

Casebeer said Canadian, who is from Fort Providence, is coping with a "constellation" of disadvantages. He has been diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

His mother struggled with alcohol addiction. Child and family services took custody of him when he was three years old. From then to age 18 he jumped between foster homes and group homes. He was sexually abused during that time.

Kelly Canadian is suing the territorial government. He alleges that an employee at the North Slave Correctional Complex coerced him into sexual encounters. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

"Mr. Canadian is also gay and has faced a lot of difficulties through his life because of that," said Casebeer. She said Canadian has also been hospitalized for treatment of mental illness.

She said the thefts he admitted to were done to support his addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine.

Casebeer said Canadian remains resilient despite the difficulties he's endured. "Through my conversations with him I've seen a very interesting and smart and funny person," she said.

Storms out of courtroom

Canadian stormed out of the courtroom as Judge Brian Bruser started talking about delaying the sentencing to later in the week or next month.

The hearing took on a new layer of complexity after Bruser and Godfrey began talking about how they could ban publication of any information that could identify the former jail worker Canadian harassed.

Godfrey admitted that Casebeer had notified the Crown of Canadian's allegation that the man he harassed had pursued an intimate relationship with him, but said at that time the case was with another prosecutor.

Judge Bruser found a provision in the Victims Bill of Rights that allows judges to consider victims' requests to shield their identity. He adjourned the hearing until Thursday to give Godfrey a chance to ask the man if he wants his identity hidden.