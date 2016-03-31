Man who admitted to violent sex assault in Iqaluit has been sentenced

A man who plead guilty in January to a violent sexual assault in Iqaluit has been sentenced to three-and-a-half more years behind federal bars.

Ronnie Iqalukjuaq, 44, is a repeat violent offender and needs to be separated from society, Justice Paul Bychok said in a decision released Jan. 16.

Iqalukjuaq, originally from Pangnirtung, admitted to attacking a woman with repeated blows to the head before forcing her into sex under death threats in June 2018.

The attack happened inside his shack in Iqaluit's beach area.

Iqalukjuaq's attack left the female victim, whose identity is protected by court order, with bruising and cuts that required stitches.

Bychok said his sentence considers the impact on Iqalukjuaq of inter-generational trauma and the historic role of colonialism in Nunavut.

Iqalukjuaq experienced abuse growing up and homelessness as an adult, Bychok said.

But Bychok also said the sentence must reflect the wider and all-too-common issue of violence against Inuit women.

He quoted a recent report by the Pauktuutit Inuit Women's Association that said violence against Inuit women is "a problem of massive proportions."

"What Mr. Iqalukjuaq did...was every woman's nightmare…The unique vulnerability of Inuit women is an important consideration at sentencing," Bychok wrote.

The judge agreed with prosecutors' recommended sentencing of six years.

After credit for time in prison on remand, Bychok sentenced Iqalukjuaq to another three-and-a-half years in a federal penitentiary.