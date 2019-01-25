Man given jail time for mischief on plane, assaulting flight attendant

A 61-year-old man who assaulted a flight attendant on an airplane in Hay River, N.W.T., last year has been sentenced to six months in jail.

William Max Mahoney stood up while the plane was taxiing on the runway in January, 2018, and wrapped his arms around a flight attendant from behind, a Yellowknife territorial courtroom heard on Friday.

Mahoney had been drinking alcohol during the flight from what was described as a smoothie bottle.

In her sentencing, Judge Bernadette Schmaltz called Mahoney "incorrigible."

She said he was acting unruly on the plane.

Schmaltz said Mahoney stumbled and fell and he also dropped his bottle. The sole flight attendant, a woman, got up and picked up the bottle.

"He came at me," said Schmaltz, quoting the flight attendant.

The debacle caused a minor delay to the flight. There were 34 passengers on board.

Emotional effect

While it can be tempting to focus on the lack of physical injuries, said Schmaltz, it's important to think about the profound emotional effect of the incident.

Schmaltz said the flight attendant missed eight weeks of work as a result of the assault, and that the event led to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mahoney was convicted of dangerous or unruly behaviour under the Aeronautics Act, as well as mischief and assault.

Prior to Friday's sentencing, Mahoney had been ordered not to drink alcohol unless he was at home. He was later found intoxicated in some bushes.

He also failed to make a prior court appearance and breached a no-contact order.

Mahoney, who initially pled not guilty to the assault charge in a Hay River court, apologized on Thursday for his behaviour and admitted he has a problem with alcohol.

Schmaltz, who noted his dozens of previous convictions, said she didn't accept his remorse as sincere.

With 63 days of credit for time already served, Mahoney has a little under four months left of jail time.

Mahoney was also ordered to not contact the flight attendant.