Neighbours pull sleeping man from smouldering mattress in Paulatuk

The Northwest Territories fire marshal is reminding people to be careful when smoking after a sleeping man was pulled from a smouldering mattress in Paulatuk earlier this month.

Fire marshal Chucker Dewar said neighbours noticed smoke billowing from a housing unit at around 4 a.m. on March 9. They entered the residence and removed the man who was sleeping inside.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which did not spread from the mattress.

Dewar warned others who might find themselves in similar situations to not try to be heroes.

"Although the actions of the neighbours were very brave, I would caution residents from entering structures that are on fire," said Dewar.

"Conditions in these types of hostile environments can change rapidly and people without proper training or protective equipment can quickly be overcome or disorientated by the conditions in the structures."

Dewar said RCMP responded to the fire and are providing his office with details of the incident. He believes the fire was caused by smoking.

"We do see a trend in smoking being the cause of fires," said Dewar.

"We see these types of fires annually and we continually remind residents to to ensure they're taking adequate precautions when dealing with smoking materials such as cigarettes, lighters, matches and things of that nature."

Dewar said the unit suffered some smoke damage.