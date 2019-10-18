RCMP make 2nd call for help locating missing Yellowknife man

The RCMP is issuing another call for help locating a man who has been reported missing from the Yellowknife area.

Glenn Harold Field, 63, spends most of his time on the land, in the area of Rolfe Lake, according to police. Rolfe Lake is located 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife and 72 kilometres east of Gordon Lake.

Police say he usually keeps in regular contact with people and businesses in Yellowknife, and was reported missing after that contact ceased. RCMP first issued a call for help in locating Field on Oct. 11.

Police say they visited the area around Rolfe Lake over the past week, but did not find Field.

He is described as having grey hair, grey/blue eyes, five feet eight inches tall, and weighing 169 pounds.

"Any kind of information on Mr. FIeld, even if it does not seem relevant, could be helpful to the RCMP, and could assist with the investigation," stated RCMP in a press release.

RCMP are asking anybody with information on his whereabouts to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit nwtnutips.com.