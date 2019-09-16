Missing Baker Lake man's body found after sonar search

A sonar team from Minnesota has recovered the body of a Baker Lake man who had been missing since this July.

Simon Tulurialik, 29, was boating on Baker Lake on July 31 when he ran out of gas and attempted to swim to shore. He never made it.

Nunavut RCMP confirmed Monday morning that Crossman Consulting, which was brought in by the community, made the recovery.

"The RCMP were involved after the recovery, along with the coroner and foul play continues to be ruled out," stated the police in an email.

In August, community members raised thousands to pay for a specialized dive team to join the search for Tulurialik. At the time, Baker Lake deputy mayor Karen Yip described the man as a hockey coach with a young family.

"He is a very well-liked and admired community member," she said.

More than 200 people aided in the search, which included Baker Lake's search and rescue. Agnico Eagle, which owns the nearby Meadowbank mine, also helped, by offering aerial search and underwater cameras.