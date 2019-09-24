'Hey, you guys shot me!': Man shot in stomach near Fort Liard recovers in hospital

Frank Klondike says he was hunting and working his way through the bush when he was accidentally shot in the stomach by his brother near Fort Liard, N.W.T., on Sunday.

Klondike spoke to CBC from his hospital bed at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

He said he was on a weekend hunting trip with a cousin and brother. Nobody was having any luck spotting moose, and Klondike had set out on his own shortly before dark.

Klondike, out of luck, was making his way back to camp when he found himself breaking through some bush.

"I went right through [some trees], right past a big poplar," Klondike said.

He heard a shot ring out.

Don't cry ... You guys gotta help me. - Frank Klondike

"I said, I'm right here … that's when I fell down," Klondike said. "I said, 'what the hell?'"

He said he fell down and started feeling pain.

"Hey, you guys shot me!" Klondike said he shouted out.

Klondike said his brother and cousin ran to help. He said his brother was in tears, saying he was sorry for having shot him.

"'Don't cry,' I said. You guys gotta help me," Klondike recalled saying.

Klondike was loaded onto a quad. He described the pain in his stomach as almost intolerable. He said he prayed, and the effect was as if he took painkillers, but said at times he wanted to get off the quad and sit.

He was eventually brought to the medical centre in Fort Liard, where he was given painkillers, and was then medevaced to Yellowknife.

From his hospital bed in Yellowknife, Klondike thanked his cousin and brother for getting him to safety.

Police confirm Fort Liard firearm incident

This is the second reported firearm incident that injured people in the territory in the past week. A man from Fort Simpson, N.W.T., took a bullet to his thigh through the wall of his home on Friday.

N.W.T. RCMP say a man was injured in what they describe as a firearm incident on the weekend.

In a press release Tuesday, police say a 49-year-old man was shot at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, while hunting near Fort Liard. RCMP say he was hunting with two others, approximately 15 kilometres from Fisherman Lake.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Make sure you are visible by wearing orange or other safety vest colours. - Ken Beard, RCMP staff sergeant

An RCMP spokesperson would not confirm Klondike as the man shot on the weekend citing privacy concerns.

The spokesperson also said that as the investigation is ongoing, details of the incident — including whether Klondike was wearing a hunter's safety vest — could not be shared.

"We are in hunting season and we can't stress enough the importance to be extremely careful," stated Staff Sgt. Ken Beard in the press release Tuesday.

"Make sure you are visible by wearing orange or other safety vest colours. Do not discharge your firearm over a road-way, or from a vehicle.

"Ensure you have your confirmed target in sight."