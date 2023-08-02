Man, 76, dies in single-car crash on N.W.T. Highway 3

A 76-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3, according to RCMP.

Police say officers from Behchokǫ̀ received a call about the crash at about 7:30 a.m. and by the time officers arrived, paramedics and wildfire crews were already at the scene on Highway 3.

Paramedics and Yellowknife firefighters extracted the man using the Jaws of Life.

"Despite these courageous efforts, the 76-year-old male driver was declared deceased while en route to the Stanton hospital," said police in a news release.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP, with an accident reconstructionist, and the coroner's office, are investigating the incident.

In May, an 18-year-old female died in another single-vehicle crash on the Behchokǫ access road off of Highway 3.