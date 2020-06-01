Man dies after snowmobile falls through ice near Gameti

RCMP are helping the territory's coroner services investigate the death of a man after a snowmobile went through the ice near Gameti, N.W.T.

On Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m., Gameti RCMP received a call about a man that had gone through the ice on Rae Lake, according to a news release Monday.

The search began with the help of the RCMP search manager, police dog services and forensic identification services, the release says. RCMP officers arrived at the scene by helicopter and discovered a hole in the lake with a toboggan near it.

RCMP say community members helped locate the deceased man submerged in water, where he was removed and transported to the N.W.T. Coroner Services.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of this man, who tragically lost his life to the ice and water conditions of our Northern lakes," says Staff Sgt. Ken Beard in the news release.

The chief coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination.

In the release, RCMP also added that break-up conditions "can be challenging," and reminded travellers to be cautious on any frozen ice and open water.