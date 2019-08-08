Man found dead in Iqaluit Square, RCMP investigating

A man was found dead in Iqaluit Square in front of the seniors home and drop-in centre Thursday morning, according to the office of the coroner.

An RCMP officer on patrol was waved down to tend to the man in front of Elders' Qammaq at approximate 10:40 a.m., according to RCMP.

Emergency services were called and the man was transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Nunavut RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating along with local RCMP and the office of the chief coroner.

An autopsy is planned for next week, according to the coroner's office.