Man found dead in Fort Providence, RCMP investigating

RCMP and the N.W.T. coroner's office are investigating after a man was found dead in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

The man was reported missing to the RCMP around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The police were directed to a vehicle that belonged to the man, and the search began from that location, according to a press release from the RCMP Thursday.

"Due to failing light conditions the search was ended until until morning," said police in the release.

RCMP brought in police dog services Thursday morning, and the man was found dead at about 11:20 a.m.

The RCMP have not released the identity of the man and say that no further information is available right now.