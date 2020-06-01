Man dies in crash on Highway 3 outside Yellowknife
A 48-year-old man died in a fatal collision early Sunday morning.
48-year-old victim has not been identified
A 48-year-old man is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
According to a news release from the Yellowknife RCMP, police received a call about the crash near Boundary Creek around 3:26 a.m. Sunday.
They arrived to find a single vehicle and driver, who was deceased.
The coroner's office is now investigating and will conduct a post-mortem examination. The RCMP release said "no contributing factors" have been identified at this time.