Iqaluit RCMP search for man after crashed stolen truck leads to power outage in city's core

Police in Iqaluit are searching for a man after a stolen truck crashed into a power pole Thursday night and caused a power outage in the city's core.

The truck, a black Ford F-350, collided with a power pole near the Frobisher Racquet Club. It also hit another truck in the area.

RCMP say they responded at about 5:50 p.m. local time and that the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

The owner of the Ford truck called police to report the stolen vehicle, which was said to be taken from an apartment in the 600 block of the city.

Iqaluit RCMP said the truck was stolen from an apartment in the 600 block of the city. (David Gunn/CBC)

The suspect is described as a young man wearing a black hockey-style jacket with a round logo on the back and red trim.

The investigation for both the collision and vehicle theft is ongoing.

People with information are asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Peopel can also text an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by texting NWTNUTIPS and a message to 274637.