Man charged after Yellowknife stabbing sends 1 person to hospital

Yellowknife RCMP have arrested and charged a man after a stabbing in the city last week.

The RCMP said they were informed of a fight happening and a man being injured around 8 p.m. on July 27.

Police and the city's emergency medical response unit went to 49th Street and Franklin Avenue, where the medical response unit then took a man with stab wounds on his head to the hospital.

Kurtis Thrasher has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with an undertaking, according to police.

Thrasher is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.