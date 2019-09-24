Man charged in alleged Yellowknife bear spray assault

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating what they say are two unrelated bear spray incidents over the weekend. One man has been charged in one of the incidents.

According to a press release Tuesday, RCMP responded to request for service at an apartment building on Gitzel Street Friday evening. Police say they found a noxious smell on the first floor, which they believed to be discharged bear spray.

The fire department was called in to help decontaminate the building, which was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was arrested in that incident, and police say their investigation is closed.

On Saturday afternoon, in what police say was an unrelated event, officers responded to an alleged assault in the Sissons Court area. Police say two people were allegedly sprayed with bear spray in their residences.

Chris Kaminesky, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Yellowknife RCMP ask anyone with information about either event to contact them.