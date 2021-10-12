Man charged with attempted murder in downtown Inuvik shooting

A 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Inuvik, N.W.T., over the weekend.

According to a Tuesday news release from Inuvik RCMP, William Aleekuk was charged a short time after police responded around 12:33 a.m. on Sunday to a shooting in downtown Inuvik on Mackenzie Road.

One victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Aleekuk will remain in custody pending his court appearance, scheduled for Wednesday.

The release also stated there are no public safety concerns at this time, and the victim and accused "were known to each other."

CBC News attended the scene of the alleged shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday where tire marks and pieces of wood near stairs of the store Quickstop were observed.

The Inuvik Community Corporation building also appeared to have had some damage at the entrance.

CBC News first inquired about the event Sunday morning but did not receive a response until Tuesday by way of the news release.

The investigation into the shooting is being assisted by G Division Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.