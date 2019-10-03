Man charged following armed standoff in Iqaluit

Oolayou Shoo, 24, has been arrested and charged following an armed standoff in Iqaluit Wednesday.

In a press release Thursday, police said Shoo had barricaded himself inside a residence in the 200 block of housing in Iqaluit by the time police officers had arrived in response to a domestic violence call.

Shoo had two children with him inside the home. He refused to surrender and instead pointed a firearm though a window and demanded police leave the area.

The area was secured and police negotiators worked with Shoo for approximately 10 hours before they were able to "negotiate a peaceful resolution" where the children inside were taken to safety. Shoo was arrested as he took flight on an all-terrain vehicle.

Shoo faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, assault, and careless use of a firearm. He is to appear in Nunavut Court Thursday.