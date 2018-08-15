Man charged with murder after sudden death in Fort Smith

RCMP have charged a man with murder after the death of a 48-year-old man in Fort Smith earlier this week.

Wilfred Abraham, 54, is facing one count of second-degree murder after police were called for service at about 11 p.m. Monday evening, where they found a man's body.

The N.W.T. coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination, and the RCMP and coroner are continuing their investigation.

Abraham is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Aug. 16.