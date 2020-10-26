Man charged in fatal ATV accident that killed young child in Arviat

A 27-year-old man who left the scene of an all-terrain vehicle accident that left a young child dead in Arviat, Nunavut, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, RCMP said in a statement Monday.

Police did not release the name of the man or the victim's identity.

The accident happened Friday night, according to the police statement.

The young child who was struck was immediately transported to the Arviat Health Centre, where the child was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old man appeared before a justice of the peace and was released with several conditions, according to police.

His next court appearance will be Jan. 26 in Arviat.