Man charged with arson in Pond Inlet, say police

A man from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, has been charged with arson after an incident on Canada Day, say RCMP.

Police say the incident happened while Pond Inlet RCMP were responding to a call about a "disturbance" at a local residence early on July 1.

While police were gathering information, they heard a "loud noise and banging" come from the inside home, according to an RCMP news release Monday. Police say the suspect fled as thick smoke and flames started to appear.

The Pond Inlet fire department was dispatched, the news release says.

"Due to the quick actions of Pond Inlet fire department and police, the residence was kept from being destroyed and the alleged suspect was located and arrested," said Cpl. Jamie Savikataaq in a statement.

RCMP charged a 25-year-old man with arson, along with other Criminal Code offences not specified in the news release.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to be in court on July 27.