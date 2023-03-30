N.W.T. RCMP make arrest related to stolen rifles in Fort Providence

A man has been arrested in Fort Providence in connection with two rifles and ammunition reported stolen from a home in the community.

In a news release Thursday morning, police said they received a complaint about the theft at 3:23 a.m. that day.

Later RCMP said the man had been arrested without incident and that they would provide updates on charges or advances in the investigation when they become available.

Police say there isn't any "specific threat" to the community, but still ask residents to not post the location and activities of officers on social media.

Members of the RCMP's police dog unit and emergency response team were deployed.

The Deh Gáh school wrote on Facebook that it would be closed for the remainder of the day.

"Stay safe and lock your doors," the school said in its post.