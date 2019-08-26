Man arrested after windows smashed with hammer at Hay River mall

A man has been arrested after an alleged window-smashing spree at Godwin Mall in Hay River, N.W.T.

At about 6:50 p.m. on Friday, RCMP say they received complaints about a man smashing windows with a hammer. The man was "quickly" identified with the help of the public, and was arrested, RCMP said in an email.

Eleven windows were damaged, according to police.

Police say the 55-year-old suspect was taken to the local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries were "the results of the mischief allegedly perpetrated by the suspect," say police.

Charges for mischief over $5,000 are pending against the man, and he's expected in Hay River Territorial Court in November.