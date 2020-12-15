19-hour standoff in Cambridge Bay ends with man arrested, charged with firearm offences

A man is in police custody and facing multiple firearm-related charges after Cambridge Bay RCMP were called to a domestic dispute incident on Monday at a home in the community.

The incident resulted in an almost full-day standoff with police.

RCMP were first called to the scene on Monday morning after a firearm was discharged, according to a news release issued on Tuesday. Residents were told that morning to stay inside and to avoid Aniakvik Road.

An investigation by police found one man was in the residence after the firearm was discharged and RCMP say they were able to contain the home.

The situation was resolved peacefully "early" Tuesday morning, the release said — almost a day later from the start of the incident — when the man left the home and surrendered to police. Insp Winston Shorey told CBC News in an email that RCMP's involvement lasted about 19 hours.

Local officers had help from specialized Nunavut RCMP resources and the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team.

A post from Mayor Pamela Gross' Facebook page from Tuesday morning said, "We have word that everyone is safe and the incident is over."

The man remains in police custody and is facing a number of firearms-related charges as well as uttering threats and assault with a weapon, the release says.

Police say more information will follow.