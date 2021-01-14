Man accused of murder in death in downtown Yellowknife makes court appearance

A man accused of murder in the death of a man near a Yellowknife day shelter made a brief appearance in territorial court Thursday morning.

Morin Lee Nitsiza, 29, appeared by video from the North Slave Correctional Complex.

He has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 10, two days after a man was found dead near the 50th Street shelter and sobering centre.

In court on Thursday, Nitsiza was ordered not to have any contact with four people, likely potential witnesses in the case.

The legal aid lawyer who will be representing Nitsiza said he has yet to receive information the prosecutor must provide about the case.

Nitsiza's next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 17.