Man accused in 2018 RCMP standoff in Iqaluit found not guilty of attempted murder

A man involved in a violent standoff in Iqaluit in December 2018 has been found not guilty on five counts of attempted murder against RCMP officers.

Justice Susan Cooper read the decision for the case of Jerry Issuqangituq on Tuesday at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Issuqangituq had been charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a firearm with intent, one count of reckless discharging of a firearm and one count of careless use of a firearm.

Issuqangituq pleaded not guilty to all charges. Evidence was heard over a three-day trial in August 2021.

Cooper found Issuqangituq not guilty of all five counts of attempted murder. She also found him not guilty of two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, but guilty in the other three counts discharging a firearm with intent toward Iqaluit bylaw officer Omar Pasalic, Const. Bruno Lim and Const. Margaret Tracz.

Issuqangituq was also found guilty of reckless discharging of a firearm, and of careless use of a firearm.

Issuqangituq's trial revealed details of a birthday party gone terribly wrong.

According to an agreed statement of facts, on Dec. 22, 2018, Issuqangituq was celebrating his birthday at his family home with his family and friends. He was 25 years old at the time.

The statement of facts says his father was the one who called the RCMP requesting assistance because his son was intoxicated and was holding two knives and "trying to slash everybody."

This led to a three-hour standoff with RCMP, where Issuqangituq fired at least 21 bullets, Cooper said in her decision.

The altercation ended when Issuqangituq was shot three times and medevaced to an Ottawa hospital for treatment. Const. David Hubert and Insp. Stephen Archibald both shot at Issuqangituq, but it is unclear if both or just one of them hit him.

In her decision, Cooper said Issuqangituq fired at least 21 bullets. (Michael Salomonie/CBC)

Accused speaks to court

Andre Landry, Issuqangituq's defence lawyer at the trial, said his client was trying to die at the hands of police.

During the sentencing portion of the court proceedings Tuesday, for the first time, Issuqangituq told the court in his own words that he wanted to die at the hands of police.

"I was suicidal, and I wanted to be killed by cops," said Issuqangituq, being questioned by his new lawyer Lauren Shadley.

Issuqangituq spoke about waking up in the hospital in Ottawa after being in a coma from his gunshot wounds for five months and feeling like he had a second chance at life.

He read out loud to the court a letter that he wrote while in the hospital. The letter is dated April 16, 2019.

"I am sorry for what I did to police back in December 2018 for shooting at them. I was drunk and stupid at that time and I am sorry for what I did and I will never do that again," reads the letter.

"I will stop drinking and I am sorry to the RCMP officers for shooting at them."

Issuqangituq's mother and little sister sat in the courtroom, often breaking down in tears, while he gave the court a history of his struggles with alcohol and cannabis, past trauma and several failed suicide attempts.

Issuqangituq said when he is out of prison he wants to help his mom and dad, get a job at the airport with his brothers and volunteer with elders.

An RCMP vehicle from the night of the standoff. (Michael Salomonie/CBC)

Victim impact statements

Crown prosecutor Gregory Lyndon read several victim impact statements from RCMP officers, many of whom testified at the trial.

"As a result of the event that transpired that night, I have forever been changed," read the statement from Const. David Hubert.

"The extent of the trauma inflicted upon me is immeasurable and unrepairable. I have been overcome with a tsunami of emotions over the last several years, ranging from anger to fear, and this has had a direct impact on my loved ones."

Most of the victim impact statements read to the court speak about struggles with anxiety and depression, and an overall breakdown in wellbeing after the incident.

A statement from the Iqaluit bylaw officer at the scene that night, Omar Pasali, read: "Your actions have caused me to no longer be an enforcement officer, which I truly enjoyed doing."

"Your actions have caused me, as much as possible, to avoid walking by windows in fear of someone pointing a firearm at me through a window," Pasali wrote.

In response to these victim impact statements, Issuqangituq said he was remorseful of his actions.

"I feel bad for what I did to them," Issuqangituq said to the courtroom.

"I want to apologize for what I did. I regret doing that and I promise it won't happen again."

Issuqangituq has been remanded into custody ever since the incident four years ago. He will remain in custody while a date for sentencing is being set.

That date will be chosen on Jan. 9.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

In the Northwest Territories, reach the NWT Help Line 24/7 at 1-800-661-0844.

In Nunavut, reach the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line 24/7 at 1-800-265-3333 or 867-979-3333.

In Yukon, call the Reach Out Support Line between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m. seven days a week at 1-844-533-3030.