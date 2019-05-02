Yellowknife's Mamma Mia! musical a hit, sells out before opening night

When Janet Pacey saw Mamma Mia! on stage in Toronto years ago, she vowed if the show ever came to Yellowknife, she would have to be involved.

Watching her during the show's dress rehearsal at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre Tuesday night, it's clear she's happy to be there.

Mamma Mia! sold out before its opening night on April 25, a first for Ptarmigan Ptheatrics, the group putting on the play. The story follows a girl who wants to find her father — and ends up with three of them, all featuring tunes by ABBA.

"I've never done anything like it before," said Pacey, who made her on-stage debut as a villager.

Pacey is among a cast of 46 people who spent months learning the choreography and songs, rehearsing anywhere from three to seven days a week leading up to the first show.

"I burst into tears and I couldn't stop crying for about 10 minutes," Pacey said with a laugh as she recalls the end of that first performance. "It was a huge standing ovation … it floored me."

Janet Pacey says she fell in love with the show after seeing in on-stage in Toronto some years ago. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Though she's held off on the waterworks for subsequent shows, Pacey says they may return after Saturday's final curtain call.

"I've been wondering what on earth I'm going to do with myself now … I have no idea what having a life is like outside of the show."

Making the trip

Colinda Blondin will be able to save a little gas money once the show is over. She lives in Behchoko, and since being cast alongside Pacey as a villager, she's been making the hour-long commute to the capital for rehearsals.

"On the entire drive, that's all I've listened to the past three, four months was ABBA," Blondin said. The hour gives her a chance to practice; she says traveling back and forth has been worth it, especially with how popular the show has become.

Colinda Blondin has been making the commute from Behchoko to Yellowknife for months to be part of this show. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"I just was like taken back," she said about learning they had sold out.

"I couldn't believe it, and all the really wonderful comments on Facebook and people who've seen the show ... I was just like 'holy smokes this is actually happening.'"

$15K price tag

This was the first year Mamma Mia! has been available for community groups like Ptarmigan Ptheatrics to perform.

The show's director, Lynn Elkin, says the success is not only exciting, but helpful. It cost $15,000 just to buy the rights to put on the musical, and that's not counting production costs.

The Yellowknife production had 46 cast members, and up to 90 people were involved in the play, including backstage, costume designers and lighting. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"[Selling out] was a bit of a shock but we're really, really pleased because one of the things about musical theatre is that it's very, very expensive," Elkin said backstage.

In total, Elkin says up to 90 people, both on the stage and behind the scenes, were involved in the production.

The last show is on Saturday night.

Cast and crew have been preparing for months for this show, with some even travelling from Behchoko for rehearsal. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

CBC caught up with the performers during a dress rehearsal for friends and family Tuesday night. Take a listen to the segment that aired on the Trailbreaker.