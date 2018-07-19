Magnitude 6.0 quake hits south of Alaska Peninsula
No tsunami warning issued, says National Weather Service
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck to the south of the Alaska peninsula early on Thursday, but the National Weather Service said no tsunami warning has been issued.
The quake was centred about 100 kilometres south-southwest of Sand Point, Alaska, at a depth of 17 kilometres according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat," said officials from the National Weather Service, a unit of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The quake was far milder than a magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck the Gulf of Alaska in January, triggering tsunami alerts for the U.S. West Coast and Canada, as well as spurring evacuations in coastal Alaska and warnings as far south as California.
- Tsunami warning ends for B.C. after large earthquake strikes off Alaska
- Why B.C. and Alaska avoided a massive tsunami
The largest earthquake ever recorded in the United States was also in Alaska, a magnitude 9.2 temblor in March 1964, causing tidal waves of more than 30 metres high that killed 131 people.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.