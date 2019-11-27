Yukon humane society buoyed by donations, response at public meeting

The president of Humane Society Yukon said a meeting about the future of the Mae Bachur Animal Shelter was "very special," because of the community response.

Kate Dawson says about 75 people attended Tuesday evening's meeting and 16 people put their names forward to be on the board.

"That was amazing," she said.

Dawson said the current board welcomes a new board to step forward.

"No resistance — please come," she said. "We needed to have fresh blood on the board."

Earlier this month, the society announced that the Mae Bachur animal shelter it operates in Whitehorse might have to close due to escalating debt and no money to care for animals and staff wages.

Dawson said a financial review of the society this year revealed their shaky financial footing.

"That's when we had the big surprise — either ignorance or lack of management or too much hope that the fundraisers that we were doing would supply us with the means — but it turned out that ... we were lacking in funds in order to continue."

Shelter board president Kate Dawson, left, and secretary/treasurer Carol Oberg say the board needs new ideas and new members to move forward. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Fundraising raises $48K

The board held the meeting to address the situation and seek ideas from the public.

Dawson said one idea is to expand the shelter in collaboration with the City of Whitehorse.

The city said in June it was considering shutting down its animal shelter on Quartz Road, where animals are kept after being picked up by bylaw officers. It said its shelter does not conform to Canadian Shelter Veterinarians Guidelines and said it was possible that stray pets could instead be kept at Mae Bachur.

As for the shelter's financial situation, Dawson said that's looking up.

An online fundraising campaign set up by the shelter has raised close to $29,000, and that's in addition to an anonymous $19,000 donation from a person Dawson referred to as a "gold miner."

"So, that's looking pretty good," she said.