Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Yellowknife gas station
RCMP are looking for a man after an armed robbery at Mac's Convenience Store on Forrest Drive early Monday morning.
A man demanded cash from the cashier while wielding a knife early Monday morning
Yellowknife RCMP are looking for a suspect after an armbed robbery at a Yellowknife gas station early Monday morning.
At about 4:30 a.m., police got a complaint about a robbery at Mac's Convenience Store on Forrest Drive, according to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon.
A man entered the store and demanded cash from the cashier while wielding a knife, say police.
The suspect is described as caucasian, five feet ten inches tall, and has a slender build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with red lettering on the front.
Police are asking for the public's help. If anyone has information, they're asked to call the detachment at 867-765-3900, or anonymously to 1-800-222-8477.
