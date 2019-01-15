Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Yellowknife gas station

The suspect is described as caucasian, five feet ten inches tall and with a slender build. Police are asking the public for more information. (Northwest Territories RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP are looking for a suspect after an armbed robbery at a Yellowknife gas station early Monday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., police got a complaint about a robbery at Mac's Convenience Store on Forrest Drive, according to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon.

A man entered the store and demanded cash from the cashier while wielding a knife, say police.

The suspect is described as caucasian, five feet ten inches tall, and has a slender build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with red lettering on the front.

Police are asking for the public's help. If anyone has information, they're asked to call the detachment at 867-765-3900, or anonymously to 1-800-222-8477.