Mackenzie Valley Winter Road closes amid mild temperatures

Deteriorating conditions on the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road have prompted the Northwest Territories government to close the seasonal highway to all traffic.

The Department of Infrastructure announced the closure in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Unseasonably mild weather in the Northwest Territories this week, with daytime temperatures just above 0 C in most communities, has caused melting on the ice road.

In Wrigley, N.W.T., the daytime high was forecast on Wednesday to be 5 C, while in Colville Lake, the temperature was expected to rise to 6 C. In Fort Good Hope, the daytime temperature was forecast to be 0 C.

As a result, a number of people in the Sahtu region who were driving on the road earlier this week have not been able to get to their destinations.

On Tuesday afternoon, at least 20 vehicles were stuck on a steep hill near Wrigley that had thawed and become muddy.

On Wednesday, the department said it was working on a plan to help Sahtu residents who are stranded because of the road closure.