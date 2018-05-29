Harassment charges against 'Magic Cool Bus' founder stayed

Criminal charges against the Whitehorse man behind the "Magic Cool Bus" safe ride home program have been stayed.

Daniel MacKenzie was arrested in December and charged with criminal harassment and two counts of uttering death threats.

In Yukon Territorial Court Thursday morning, Crown and defence lawyers announced they had reached a resolution.

MacKenzie has agreed to abide by a common law peace bond for eight months.

He must keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and he must not attend or enter the residence of a woman whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

If MacKenzie breaks the conditions of the peace bond, he could face criminal charges and a $500 fine.

MacKenzie is the founder of the Free the Beat Foundation. Prior to his arrest, he had been lobbying the City of Whitehorse to support his "Magic Cool Bus" initiative, which he said would offer people rides home in a school bus as an alternative to using taxis.