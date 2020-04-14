Mackenzie-Delta ice road, crossings could close within next 2 weeks

Ice roads and crossings in the Mackenzie-Delta region of the Northwest Territories could close within the next two weeks, and the territory's Department of Infrastructure is urging people to transport any essential goods into their communities as soon as possible.

In a news release Tuesday, the department said despite some cooler temperatures in the region, the Peel River, Mackenzie River and Tsiigehtchic ice crossings as well as the Inuvik-Aklavik ice road are continuing to deteriorate. The days are longer, the sun can be brighter and that, along with traffic, always affects the conditions of the ice, the release says.

The department says the Inuvik-Aklavik ice road could close within a week — or sooner — depending on conditions.

"Although DoI [Department of Infrastructure] aims to keep the crossings/ice road open as long as possible, the roads must be closed when public safety and the environment are being compromised," the release said.

According to numbers provided by the department, over the past four years, the Mackenzie River and Peel River ice crossings have closed within the first two weeks of May, while the Inuvik-Aklavik ice road has closed in the third week of April.

The release says officials are continuing to monitor the road and crossings and will provide updates when necessary.

People can also refer to the government's road report.