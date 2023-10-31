The 2023 candidates: Mackenzie Delta

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Frederick Blake Jr.

George Nerysoo

Richard Ross Jr.

George Nerysoo. (Facebook)

Why are you running for office?

Over the past few years, I feel the riding has been neglected. We need to get our voice back within the Legislative Assembly to represent the residents of the Mackenzie Delta riding.

I've been influenced by a number of people within the riding asking me to put my name forward, so that's what I decided to do.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have a lot of background in meetings. I had a lot of assemblies, community meetings. I've recently been deployed with the Tetlit Gwich'in band council as the interim band manager, so I have a lot of contact with government departments and administration within the community.

I also took the business administration course in Inuvik at the Aurora College. Just recently, I took the University of B.C. Sauder School of Business business program online.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I believe the biggest issue facing the territory is education. The smaller communities don't have the benefits of having the best education available to them. And we have to streamline that work. Everybody is equal.

We need to stop 'socially promoting' our students. Because it's not benefiting anybody. It's hurting the students. It's hurting the school. It's hurting the government. It's hurting everybody, whole community.

Housing is another issue. In the community of Fort McPherson where I live, and I also lived in Aklavik for a number of years, the houses in the communities are old. They're around 50 years old and we use a Band-Aid solution to fix these houses. That's two of the areas of main concern.

Also, the youth need more of a voice. We have to let the youth of our territory have a bit more of a say in how this government is run, and include them.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue in my riding is housing, the availability of housing. Right now, there's probably a two-year waiting list just to get into the housing units. Also, the way the rent scale is adjusted, most of the residents within the riding are on seasonal employment, and their rent is based on their income tax. So when they finish their seasonal employment, their rent stays the same. We have to have a housing reform that meets the needs of the residents of each riding

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I believe the GNWT has to give more authority back to the communities, not at the regional level. They have to give the communities more of a say on how infrastructure and other programs should be utilized within their programs themselves: the mayors, the chiefs. Leaders in all the communities should have a say on how programs and funding are allocated to their specific communities.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

One thing I would like to accomplish is getting students the best education that's available to them. Give them more self-esteem to pursue a career other than just being socially promoted to Grade 12 then left out in the cold. We have to get them back into the school system and have a real good education for them, then they can go on to post-secondary education and be viable in the workforce for a specific region and communities.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Again, it's give the Indigenous people, the Indigenous governments, more of a say on how programs are going to be run within their region, within the territory, within their communities. Give the authority back to them.

What might work in Yellowknife might work in Tsiigetchic or Aklavik or Fort McPherson, so we have to give them more of a say. Let us say how we want to use our funding and we'll be able to make it more beneficial for everybody.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

It's something that's been worked on for years. Right now, they're going in the right direction. We have a lot of other alternative energy sources, so they have to improve on that and make it more accessible in each community.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

One of the biggest talks in the past few decades was about the Mackenzie Valley Highway. It was more viable, probably, back in the 1980s or '90s. Each year they wait, it is getting more expensive.

So if each of the Indigenous governments [and] regions get together, I think something can be done in that regard. I know when the Tuk highway was built it employed a lot of people from the region.

I think the Mackenzie Valley Highway would be a good quickstart to improve our economy. It'll bring a lot of opportunities that could bring a lot of employment our way.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

Just English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I do.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

No, I don't think it's fair to the residents of my riding because they have a lot of concerns that have to be brought forth. I am capable of being in one of those positions, but at the present time I believe we have to address a lot of issues in our riding to get that back on track.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Just like I stated in the previous question, the needs of the riding need to be addressed first and foremost.