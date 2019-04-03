Yellowknife RCMP say a party of travellers who needed rescue from the MacKay Lake area are "safe and sound."

Mounties searched the area by helicopter yesterday, and used a helicopter to "extract" them once they had been found. RCMP didn't say exactly when that was.

They were looking for one or more parties in the area, which is roughly 230 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. RCMP did not say where the travellers are from or why they needed rescue.

RCMP say they will give an update when more information is available.