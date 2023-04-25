Whitehorse's MacBride Museum sues over 'serious roof leak' in expansion

Whitehorse's MacBride Museum Society is suing a local contractor and architecture firm as well as a product manufacturer over a "serious roof leak" in the recently-expanded portion of the downtown museum.

The leak has damaged the museum as well as certain "displays, collections and artefacts," the society alleged in a statement of claim filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on April 18.

The society is seeking damages from Ketza Construction Corp., which built the expansion, and Kobayashi + Zedda Architects Ltd., which provided design and consulting services, and Soprema Inc., which manufactured materials used in the roof.

The allegations have not been tested at trial and no statements of defence have been filed to date.

Ketza Construction general manager Eric Brohman told CBC News in an email that the company has "yet to receive any lawsuit regarding the MacBride Museum" and had also "previously rejected a warranty claim associated with MacBride roof" as it was "outside the scope of Work in the Contract Documents."

Kobayashi + Zedda did not respond to the CBC's requests for comment before deadline.

The CBC also requested an interview with MacBride Museum Society executive director Patricia Cunning. She instead provided a written statement on behalf of the MacBride board stating the "serious failure of the roof… has put our collection and operations at risk."

"For some time now we have made significant efforts to resolve the matter without success," the board's statement reads.

"The circumstances with the roof failure are complex so the Board sought expert advice on how best to deal with the situation and this precipitated the legal filing.

"The Board is mindful that they have a responsibility to protect the investment made in MacBride over the last 73 years by the founders, donors, businesses and Government."

Leak noticed in late 2020

Ketza Construction was awarded the more-than-$6-million construction contract in 2016 to build the MacBride expansion, which, according to the lawsuit, was mostly completed by March 2018.

However, the statement of claim alleges that the museum society noticed "water ingress in the main building… along with related defects and deficiencies in the Roofing System'' beginning in December 2020 and "more substantially" that spring.

"The Water Ingress has caused, and will continue to cause until fully remedied, physical damage to the Museum and certain of its displays, collections and artefacts," the document continues.

It also states that the problem has disrupted the museum's operations, and forced the society to pay for repairs and remediation of the roofing system.

The lawsuit does not specify which artifacts or displays were damaged. Cunning did not respond to the CBC's requests for details about the damage.

Ketza Construction was awarded the construction contract in 2016 to build the museum expansion, which, according to the lawsuit, was mostly completed by March 2018. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

The MacBride Museum Society wrote to Ketza Construction on Oct. 25, 2022, to give "formal notice" of the "serious roof leak," the statement of claim says, and "demanded" that Ketza Construction fix it pursuant to its warranty.

Ketza Construction responded on Nov. 15, 2022, acknowledging the demand and admitting to "the existence of deficiencies" in the roof, "but declined to return to the Museum" to correct the issue, stating it wasn't covered by the warranty.

The MacBride Museum Society alleges several contract breaches on Ketza Construction's part, including failing to install the roof properly, failing to honour the work warranty and failing to deal with the society "honestly and in good faith."

It accuses Kobayashi + Zedda, meanwhile, of breaches including recommending products for the roof that weren't appropriate, failing to "adequately take into account the climate and nature and overall design and layout of the Museum when designing the Roofing Assembly" and failing to adequately monitor and inspect construction.

The lawsuit also alleges Soprema products that were used in the roof's construction, including a thermal and vapour barrier, membrane, adhesive and insulation, were falsely advertised as being suitable for northern climates and were under warranty. However, the society claims that the products were "not of a high quality," failed "prematurely" and were defective, and that Soprema has "failed to or refused" to replace them under the warranty.

A trial date for the case has yet to be set.

