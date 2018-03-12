Pelly Crossing woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death of Chelsey Bien

A Pelly Crossing, Yukon, woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Chelsey Tegan Bien in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood.

Lynzee Silverfox entered her plea in Yukon Supreme Court on May 21, 10 days before a jury trial was set to begin.

Silverfox was originally charged with second-degree murder after Bien, 25, died on Feb. 26, 2018.

According to police reports at the time, first responders were called to the Skyline Apartments on Lewes Boulevard following reports of an assault shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Bien died from her injuries, with an autopsy later confirming that her death had been a homicide.

An agreed statement of facts was entered in court as part of Silverfox's plea but is under a sealing order.

Silverfox's sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place in July.

