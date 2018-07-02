Lutsel K'e chief hopes to bring trades program to community

The Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation is hoping to start a trades program in the community, and it's looking for $1 million in funding from the Northwest Territories government to do it.

The proposed school would benefit members of the community by providing employment opportunities and support to further their education, said Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation Chief Darryl Boucher-Marlowe.

High school graduates would be eligible to join the program.

"Our plan is to focus on one trade at a time, to gain more employment opportunities for our people," said Boucher-Marlowe. "Where we come from, an isolated community, there's not a lot of resources where we can access trades programs."

Starting off small

Carpentry would be the first program offered at the school.

Boucher-Marlowe said classes would start off small, with students learning the basics of carpentry. The goal is for them to eventually be able to renovate older homes within the community.

If the carpentry program is a success, the First Nation plans to introduce more trades programs, such as mechanics, an electrician program, plumbing and welding.

The trades program would be run out of the community's old Aurora College facility.

Boucher-Marlowe said funding from the N.W.T. government would help supply the program with the necessary equipment to get it started.

Better support for students

The chief has been pushing to get a trades program in Lutsel K'e not only for the employment opportunities, but also so students will have support from fellow community members while completing their education.

"[It's] more beneficial for our people than sending them off to southern facilities where they have lack of support from family," he said.

"And if we build [a trades facility] in the community, I think they will get all the support they need."

Boucher-Marlowe said the funding proposal has been brought forth to the Northwest Territories government. The Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation community is now waiting for a response.