Łútselk'e RCMP ask for public help to find missing 74-year-old boater

After unsuccessful attempts by members of the community and search and rescue crews to find a 74-year-old man who was scheduled to return from a boating trip yesterday, Łútselk'e RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Edward Prince left on a 16-foot Starcraft boat with a 25-horsepower motor from Łútselk'e to go to a cabin about 70 kms west, near Basille Bay, according to an RCMP news release.

Search and rescue crews, including the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as community members, have been searching for Prince on Great Slave Lake but haven't found him yet, the release stated.

Police describe Prince as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has grey hair, wears glasses and would have been wearing a blue life jacket while boating, according to the release.

The RCMP is asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Edward Prince to contact its Łútselk'e detachment at 370-111, or 911, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84677. People can also text police by texting nwtnutips and a message at 274637.