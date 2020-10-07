Darryl Marlowe re-elected chief of Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation

Darryl Marlowe will continue on as chief of the Łutsël K'é Dene First Nation.

The election results after being posted in Łutselk'e Tuesday evening. (Submitted by James Marlowe)

Marlowe was able to retain his position following a vote on Tuesday. Members of the First Nation voted in person or online in both Łutselke and Yellowknife.

Once the votes were counted, Marlowe bested challenger Stephanie Poole 179 votes to 58.

Marlowe, was the youngest chief in the history of the First Nation when he was first elected in 2017.

During his term, he's overseen the implementation of a community hunting ban on the Bathurst caribou herd, and the establishment of the Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve.

Candidates have until Oct. 11 to appeal the results of the election.