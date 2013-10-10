Lutsel K'e sues former SAO for $22,000 in 'unauthorized payments'

Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation in the Northwest Territories is suing its former senior administrative officer (SAO) for $22,000 in unauthorized payments.

In court documents filed with the N.W.T. territorial court, the community claims it hired Murtaza Gurmani as SAO in November 2017 for a one-year term. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The First Nation claims that on Jan. 30, 2018, it discovered an unauthorized payment Gurmani made to an unknown business for just over $17,500. The invoice for the payment said the money was for a Hewlett Packard computer server from a company called GoldSMG Corporation.

The computer server listed on the invoice typically retails in Canada for between $3,000 and $5,000.

The First Nation claims it confronted Gurmani about the charge and fired him shortly after. The statement of claim says the First Nation has yet to receive the computer server and cannot reach the company.

GoldSMG Corporation doesn't have a website, but federal registry documents show the business is based in St. Catharines, Ont. It's two directors are listed as Shahzad and Humaira Gurmani. It's unclear whether they're related to the former SAO.

Lutsel K'e First Nation also says that a month after it fired Murtaza Gurmani, it found another unauthorized invoice from Gurmani, this time for $5,000 worth of furniture from a Yellowknife business. The furniture, which included a $1,300 couch, was delivered to a Yellowknife apartment. The First Nation says it's unclear who lived in the apartment at the time.

Lawyers for the First Nation have been unable to find Gurmani or anyone with GoldSMG Corporation.

According to the claim, representatives for the First Nation visited the address listed as the company's headquarters four separate times, but the property appeared to be under a new owner.

As of Thursday, Gurmani had not filed a statement of defence.

Both parties are scheduled to be in territorial court in Yellowknife on April 15.