Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation decries 'forceful invasion' of culture camp by wildlife officers

The Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation is demanding an apology and investigation from the territorial government after a "forceful invasion" of a cultural camp Tuesday that they described as "invasive," "aggressive and disrespectful."

According to the First Nation, wildlife officers helicoptered into a camp on Artillery Lake on Sept. 13 and spent hours searching family tents and teepees.

They were investigating illegal caribou harvesting within the mobile no-hunting zone.

Larry Innes, the lawyer for the Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation, said details of what happened are still coming in.

"The officers indicated that they had a tip that people were harvesting within the closed zone for the Bathurst caribou," he said. "They then presented a warrant and indicated they had authority to search the camp for evidence of illegal hunting."

The camp is about 150 kilometres away from the mobile zone, Innes said. Harvesters were using charter planes to access areas near the mobile hunting zone, but the First Nation doesn't have any information to suggest harvesting took place within the mobile zone.

Larry Innes, centre, with Steve Nitah in a file photo from 2019. Nitah was the lead negotiator for the Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation in the creation of Thaidene Në​​​​​​​né​​​​​​​. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

He said officers went through every tent, cache and location where meat was stored at the camp, and took samples of meat, hair and bone.

"During that time, they explained that if anyone interfered with their investigation, they would be charged with obstruction and that additional officers were available to execute the warrant by force if necessary," he said.

No one has been charged yet, he said.

The First Nation intends to challenge the validity of the warrant.

CBC has reached out to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and will update this story if we hear back.

'A hugely triggering event' for elders

In a news release Wednesday evening, the Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation's acting chief Charlie Catholique said they're seeking a full explanation and apology from the territorial government.

Iris Catholique, the Thaidene Nene manager for Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation, said children were crying and elders were traumatized during the tent-by-tent search.

"We are shocked that the GNWT would carry out what amounted to a forceful invasion of our cultural camp," Catholique stated.

"This was a completely unreasonable search and an unnecessary violation of our Aboriginal and treaty rights. It reminds us that all the talk about reconciliation and new relationships is just talk until there is a real change in how other governments deal with us on the ground."

Catholique described the search as a "serious setback" in the relationship between the territorial government and the Łutsel K'e people.

Innes said the camp, which had about 80 people, is located at a former village site for the Łutsel K'e people — a site of huge significance and importance to families who grew up there. The raid happened in front of elders, children and guests from across Canada and the world, he said.

"Shock and outrage only begins to describe the depth of people's reaction to this," he said.

"For elders who lived through a period where they quite literally feared wildlife officers, before constitutional protections for Indigenous rights were implemented in Canadian law, this was a hugely triggering event."

Innes said he, too, was shocked by the raid, given the constitutional protections that exist against unreasonable searches and seizures in people's homes. He said the territory's Wildlife Act defines tents as homes.

"I'm confounded. I can't believe that officers were able to obtain a warrant to search, in effect, an entire village, on allegations of illegal harvesting," he said.

"That would be like police obtaining a warrant to search an entire community on an allegation that someone in the community might have committed a crime. It stretches the bounds of what the law allows."