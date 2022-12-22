Yellowknife's Lutheran Church, on its way out, creates legacy fund to fight poverty

In a final act of charity before shutting its doors forever, Yellowknife's Lutheran Church is using what cash it has left to create a fund that will support vulnerable people in the community.

The Holy Family Lutheran Church has been active in Yellowknife for almost 50 years. Last week, it announced on Facebook that the ministry would officially close on December 31.

Cathie Bolstad, the church's chairperson, has been involved with the church since she moved to Yellowknife with her family in 1994. She told CBC on Thursday that while the congregation is tight-knit, shrinking numbers have made it increasingly hard to stay open.

"Yellowknife has always been subject to the comings and goings of people that come in and out of the North," she said. "Our demographics have become older, and the participation in the … church has changed. It's no longer sustainable."

Cathie Bolstad is a longtime member of Holy Family. Though it's sad to see the church close, she said she's excited to see its legacy live on through the new community fund. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

Bolstad said she has mixed feelings about the church's closure, from relief that the struggle to keep it alive is over, to sadness that it's coming to an end.

"The church community has been and will be part of my life, so I have to find a new church home and build new relationships again so that's part of it," she said. "I think [a lot] of our members feel that."

Yet not all is lost. With money that would have been spent on a pastor's housing allowance, the church made a $101,000 donation to the Yellowknife Community Foundation to officially form the Holy Family Lutheran Legacy Fund.

More specifically, the pot will support projects that tackle food insecurity, homelessness, and family violence interventions, among other things.

'A wonderful example of community giving'

Sophie Kirby is the Yellowknife Community Foundation's executive director. She said the organization hopes to distribute up to $10,000 annually, for at least the next ten years.

She then praised the church for its generosity. "I think this is a wonderful example of community giving and community impact, and we're really excited to see what kind of projects can be supported through grants [from] this fund."

This is the foundation's first (and only) fund explicitly earmarked for addressing poverty, according to Kirby. She said they will likely start accepting grant applications in March or April.

For Bolstad, the legacy fund is a natural continuation of work many members in the congregation are involved with themselves.

"We've always been involved in preparing food hampers for families through the YWCA and the Salvation Army, [or] providing kits to the Alison McAteer House, so that when people are fleeing violence, there are supports in place for them," she said.

"We're just hoping that at a time when there's more people struggling with groceries [and] more people at food bank lineups … that the groups that are providing those services know our church stands beside them — even as we close."

Bolstad added that people can reach out to the foundation and donate on their own, too. "If they believe these kinds of things are important to support in this community, they can add to the fund, and it can live longer."