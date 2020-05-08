Biggest ever N.W.T. capital budget draws lukewarm response from MLAs

N.W.T. MLAs began debating the territory's biggest ever capital budget Tuesday, and their initial response is less than enthusiastic.

The government is proposing to spend $451.2 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year. That includes $61.3 million for work on the Tłı̨chǫ all-season road, $23.5 million for a bridge over the Great Bear River, $29 million dollars for the replacement and renovation of schools and $18.5 million to advance planning for a Mackenzie Valley Highway and Slave Geological Province road.

Some regular MLAs said the government is proposing to spend too much, with hard decisions about what projects to cut left to MLAs.

"It reminds me of when I go into the grocery store hungry," said Hay River South MLA Rocky Simpson. "I come out and I end up with a lot of food that gets spoiled."

Simpson said he wants to see larger contracts broken down into smaller ones to allow more northern companies to get them.

"Can the N.W.T. handle this much work?" asked Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland. "And can the [government of the Northwest Territories] handle this much work?" Cleveland and other MLAs pointed out that more than half of the work in the capital budget was work that did not get finished last year.

'I just don't get it'

MLA Kevin O'Reilly noted the government has a policy of funding its capital projects out of surpluses in its operating budget. The Frame Lake MLA said that just last week in her fiscal update, the Finance minister used the word "catastrophic" to describe the effect COVID-19 has had on the projected surplus this year, pushing it down from a projected $203 million to $60 million.

"How do we make up the $140 million drop in the operating surplus and still have a $451 million dollar capital [budget]?" O'Reilly said. "I just don't get it."

O'Reilly took aim at large infrastructure projects in the budget. He pointed out that less than 10 per cent of spending on the Taltson hydro expansion and Slave Geological Province road over the last five years has gone to northern companies. O'Reilly said if there is not more money put into housing he will be voting against the budget.

Finance minister defends budget

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek said funding for housing is included in the N.W.T. Housing Corporation's share of the operating budget. She said there is a big need for infrastructure spending in the territory.

Wawzonek said the budget will equate to the equivalent of 990 full-time jobs.

"We are, if I recall correctly, the farthest behind of every jurisdiction in terms of both the amount of infrastructure we have and in terms of the age of the infrastructure we have," Wawzonek said.

The MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh said he is not going to be supporting the budget unless there's significantly more for small communities. But Steve Norn said he agrees with the principle of the government boosting infrastructure spending to help the economy through troubled times.