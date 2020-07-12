RCMP officer facing charges after alleged taser incident in Nunavut

An RCMP officer will go to trial later this year to face charges connected with an alleged incident in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, three years ago.

Luke Tomkinson was charged in December 2022 with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats. The weapon in question is a conduct energy weapon, also known as a taser, according to records from the Nunavut Court of Justice. The incident is alleged to have happened in February 2020 and involves two victims.

Tomkinson has not yet entered a plea.

A spokesperson for the RCMP's 'V' Divsion in Nunavut confirmed Tomkinson is an RCMP employee, but said he does not work in Nunavut.

Questions regarding Tomkinson's current status and where he's stationed were unanswered. The spokesperson said a press release is being prepared with more information.

When the matter was in court on Jan. 26 for a first appearance, a lawyer representing Tomkinson said he was living in British Columbia.

In the same court proceeding, Crown prosecutors elected to try Tomkinson summarily because of how much time had passed since the alleged incident. Summary convictions typically carry less severe sentences than indictments.

The matter was last in court on Feb. 9. It will reconvene in April where the court will confirm a date for the trial.